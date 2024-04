STAR, Idaho — The Treasure Valley community is mourning the loss of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who died Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in Saturday's traffic stop shooting.

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held to honor the fallen deputy and the deputy still in the hospital on April 23 at 9 p.m. It will be near the flagpole at Hunter's Creek Park, 1500 N. Star Rd.

Battery-operated candles or blue lights are welcome.