Watch
News

Actions

California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 14:33:43-04

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says a California man has been charged with kidnapping after he was found in a local hotel with an 11-year-old girl from Nampa, Idaho.

The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement Wednesday that they began investigating on Monday after the girl was reported as a runaway. When they couldn’t find her through her friends, investigators searched the child’s cell phone records and found frequent communication with a person who had a California phone number.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation led deputies to find the child at an area hotel with a 20-year-old man.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light