Watch Now
News

Actions

Caldwell man arrested in road-rage shooting incident

Caldwell Police Department.jpg
Idaho News 6
The Caldwell Police Department
Caldwell Police Department.jpg
Posted at 9:59 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:59:16-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 25-year-old Caldwell man, identified as Arren Trujillo, was arrested in his home without incident related to a shooting reported by multiple calls at Karcher and Florida on August 20, believed to be rooted in road rage.

RELATED |Police respond to two non-related shootings in Caldwell

Trujillo has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, malicious injury to property, and unlawful discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police report that the man had emptied the magazine from his weapon, terrorizing a vehicle occupied by an unsuspecting family.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Members of the Special Weapon and Tactics team worked around the clock to locate Trujillo.

In a news release from the city, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram remarked, "I said it on August 20, and I will say it again; if you want to commit a violent crime in Caldwell, we will find you and bring you to justice. I made a promise to our community and I want to thank you for your trust, patience, and support while we continue to investigate other recent acts of violence that have caused fear in our city.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light