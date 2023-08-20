Police respond to two non-related shootings in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are investigating two separate shootings which happened on August 19 at different places across Caldwell.

The first happened just before 9 p.m. when officers were responding to a report of shots in the 300 block of East Freeport. Witnesses told officers that around 10 rounds were fired, and shells have been recovered from the scene. No vehicles or homes appeared to be hit.

Following this, just after midnight, officers received a call from the Karcher and Florida area reporting shots fired. According to officer reports, some sort of road rage situation was escalated at the scene, when the suspect shot at the victim's vehicle from their own. Nobody was hit by these shots. The suspect's vehicle is reported to be a white BMW or Cadillac with a 1P license plate.

Both cases are still under investigation by the Caldwell Police.

“There is no place for violence in our City and I am certain that we will bring those responsible to justice. Although we had these two unrelated back-to-back acts of cowardly gun violence, we had a very uneventful and safe rodeo week in Caldwell. I am proud of our officers who worked tirelessly all week so that Idahoans, and any visitor who traveled to our beloved City, could enjoy all of the festivities without fear of being victimized,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.