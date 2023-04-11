Caldwell High School student council awarded the 2023 National Council of Excellence

CALDWELL, Idaho — The National Student Council has awardeda local student council, the 2023 National Council of Excellence.

Caldwell High School Student Council is honored by its commitment to service, leadership, and community involvement.

It's not the first time the Caldwell High School Student Council has been honored for its commitment. They have also received the IASC State Service Project award for their work in the community and they have raised over $5,000 to help numerous organizations and causes.

"Since at least 2017, an Idaho school hasn't won, and we were one of the first Idaho schools to win," said Taylor Young, a student council member.

Caldwell may be home, but these students have also impacted regional and state presentations with topics regarding representation in school and team building.

"When they go to college, they will want to serve in leadership positions or join organizations and step out of the box," said Andi Arnold, Student Council Advisor.

It's something that Arnold believes will help them become better prepared to face challenges after high school and support them as they consider their future.

