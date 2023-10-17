Watch Now
Caldwell Chief of Police responds to indictment of former Caldwell officer

Former officer Ryan Bendawald handed indictment charged with several counts associated with exchanging favorable police treatment for sexual acts
Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram has issued a statement regarding the indictment handed down from the District of Idaho charging former police officer Ryan Bendawald with several felony and misdemeanor counts associated with trading favorable police treatment for sexual acts.

In the statement, Chief Ingram says:

The police profession is a noble and honorable calling that requires the highest level of integrity, honesty, dedication, and a commitment to serve. Now, more than ever, law enforcement officers are the nation’s most valuable assets for ensuring peace and safety for all. The acts alleged in this indictment do not embody the bravery, integrity, and resilience of our men and women serving across this country.

He pointed to the concerted efforts the department has put forth to renew and restore relationships, public trust, and the internal culture at CPD.

Chief Ingram says that the department will cooperate with the Department of Justice as the process continues, directing any and all calls regarding the investigation be directed to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.

