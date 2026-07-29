Butte County angler lands Idaho record catch-and-release Arctic grayling

MOORE, Idaho — A Butte County angler has set a new Idaho catch-and-release state record after landing a 16.7-inch Arctic grayling while fishing in the state's alpine backcountry.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Tuesday that Wade Jensen caught the record fish while fly fishing at Fishpole Lake.

According to Fish and Game, Jensen headed into the mountains with a collapsible fly rod for a weekend of alpine fishing.

While retrieving his fly, Jensen saw a fish rise to the surface, set the hook and reeled it in.

After landing the fish, Jensen recognized it as an Arctic grayling by its distinctive large dorsal fin.

A tape measure later confirmed the fish measured 16.7 inches, setting a new Idaho catch-and-release state record for the species.

Fish and Game said Arctic grayling are not native to Idaho but are among several fish species stocked in high-elevation alpine lakes.

The agency said Idaho's alpine lakes offer anglers opportunities to catch a variety of species, including tiger trout, golden trout and Arctic grayling.