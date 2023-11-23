Butcher becomes Classic car guru

NAMPA, Idaho — Elvin Hightower cut meat for 30 years, but when his neighbor started talking to him about classic cars, Elvin got hooked.

Hightower says the key to life is staying busy, and boy does he stay busy. He now has a garage and shop where he stores, repairs, fixes, and shines up the Ford Model A. The classic car was made for just four years between 1928 and 1931.

Hightower admires what Henry Ford did, saying, "He surrounded himself with people that made him look good. And he always said to his team, let's build a car that the working man can afford."

Hightower is an active member of the Treasure Valley Model A Club. The club gets together often for drives around town and pulls over at various locations for everyone to admire and ask questions about the old cars.

Hightower says at first his wife wasn't a big fan of the Model A because it really didn't go fast, she eventually came around.

"Then the next one she said 'I can see a lot more of the countryside because I have more time to look around while traveling'," explained Hightower.

So the next time you see Elvin and his friends cruising around town, stop and wave because you'll surely get a honk and a wave back.

