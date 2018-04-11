Bus driver witnesses coyote being chased by cat in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Drivers for the Milwaukee County Transit System admit they see some strange things along their routes.

But this week, one driver could not believe his eyes when he saw a chase — between two animals -— nfold right in front of his bus in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

Bus surveillance camera shows a coyote sprinting down Holton Street – being chased by a small black cat.

The coyote was a surprising enough sight for the bus driver – but the cat made the moment “a first” for the transit system.

The Milwaukee County Transit System released the video on their Facebook page and said:



“Our buses travel 18 million miles a year and our drivers see a LOT on the roads - but this is a first! A small cat chasing a coyote across a city street. You really have to see it to believe it! Another story of #MCTSExcellence!”



Watch the video above and see the strange encounter for yourself.

