Bureau of Land Management recalls Boise's history with fireworks and wildfires

BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures are heating up, vegetation and brush are drying out and stronger winds are anticipated in Idaho for this Fourth of July week.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire danger is high in the Boise District heading into the holiday.

Longer-term Boise residents may recall the Table Rock Fire that broke out on June 29th, 2016. Two structures, including a family's home, were destroyed in the blaze.

Chad Cline, a Fire Information Officer with BLM Boise District explains, "It was caused by an individual using fireworks in a dried area with vegetation.“

The individual was using Roman candles near the main gate of Table Rock, which ignited the blaze. The fire scorched 2,600 acres by the time BLM and Boise Fire were able to extinguish it.

“If we can find negligence, if they start a wildfire using fireworks - they can be punished up to $100,000 and also pay the suppression costs," Cline explains.

Aerial fireworks are legal to sell, but illegal to be set off, in Idaho. Possessing or using fireworks on federal public land is strictly prohibited. Certain areas completely restrict using fireworks due to the high risk of wildfire ignition.

Despite these precautions, vigilant firework safety is a necessity in any Independence Day celebration. Make sure to be aware of fire risks while you're enjoying festivities this Fourth.