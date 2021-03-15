Bureau of Land Management asking for public review on Kuna Cave improvements

Bureau of Land Management released plans to improve the Kuna Cave and is asking for public review.

A draft of the Kuna Cave Recreation Site improvement Environmental Assessment has been released and the BLM is now asking for public input. The plan includes improvements to road and parking area access, according to BLM. The plan also details improvements to the entrance ladder for safety and installing a grate to avoid dumping and vandalism.

“The BLM appreciates Kuna Cave’s importance to the local community and these proposed actions aim to enhance both public access and safety,” said Amanda Hoffman, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Manager in a statement. “This effort is an example of how the BLM is working to improve recreational opportunities on public lands.”

Comments on the proposal can be submitted through April 12 via email at BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov, fax at 208-384-3326 or mail addressed to BLM Four Rivers Field Office, 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705.