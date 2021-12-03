Bundy says campaign counts as court-ordered public service

BOISE, Idaho — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says hours spent campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho should count toward his community service requirement.

Bundy was convicted of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol. Aaron Welling, Bundy’s campaign treasurer, wrote to Ada County’s 4th District Court that Bundy has completed more than a thousand hours of public service doing what appears to be campaign activities.

Bundy was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers at the Statehouse during a jury trial earlier this summer. He was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.