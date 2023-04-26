Bug out! Boise Montessori students release ladybugs for Earth Day tradition

Young Treasure Valley minds got down into the dirt Tuesday to learn about one of the planet's smallest creatures: ladybugs.

The release party, an annual tradition, is in honor of Earth Day and an opportunity for the students of Montessori Academy to take their learning outside.

Mack, age 6, told Idaho News 6; "It's about releasing the ladybugs and helping the environment."

Ladybugs are a natural predator for aphids and the community garden right by the school, needs the help during springtime growing season.

"We're on our 23rd year of being open, and this was even before my time. I believe we have been doing it since then," Jamie Jennings, the principal of the school explained she's worked at the parkcenter location for eight years.

On this special day, everyone was encouraged to dress up as a creepy crawly and learn about the magic of a little 6 legged creature.

"Every single student will get an opportunity to hold the ladybugs and get them to where they need to be," Jennings said, “this is really like some of their firsthand experience in handling nature.”

From observing and holding the insects…to placing them in their new homes it’s a fun day of learning for the kids.

“Well my favorite thing about it is getting to see them up close on our hands," Tilly, Age 5 and a half said, "bugs are awesome!”

Jennings said a fourth Montessori location is opening Fall 2024 in the Barber Station development. An event commencing the opening will take place August 10th. More information here.