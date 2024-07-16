Watch Now
Buckaroo Breakfast helps kick off the 109th annual Snake River Stampede rodeo

Breakfast benefits Canyon County 4H students who volunteer to get up early each day, set up the grills and dining areas and provide breakfast for hundreds of rodeo fans.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 16, 2024

NAMPA — The 109th Snake River Stampede gets underway Tuesday with a boost from the annual Buckaroo Breakfast.

The Stampede is considered one of the top ten rodeos in the entire country and is held for five days annually, the third week of July at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.

Every year, the rodeo gets off to a good start with two days of the Buckaroo Breakfast which benefits the Canyon County 4H.

Dozens of 4H students get up early each day to prepare and cook the breakfast for hundreds of rodeo fans.

Pancakes, sausage and eggs are part of the menu which never changes. The Breakfast is the biggest fundraiser for the Canyon County 4H.

The Stampede Rodeo runs through Saturday July 20.

