BSU names new starting quarterback amid reports Hank Bachmeier is entering the transfer portal

A turbulent few days for Boise State football continues amid reports quarterback Hank Bachmeier will start the process to enter the transfer portal.

"I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I've given everything that I had," Bachmeier told ESPN. "I'm super thankful."

Head coach Andy Avalos has not fielded questions since reports surfaced of Bachmeier's decision, but he did announce redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start Friday against San Diego State.

Bachmeier has been with the Broncos since 2019 where his potential showed by throwing 407 yards and beating Florida State 36-31 in his first career start.

Bachmeier had a rough start to his 2022 campaign, throwing two interceptions and fumbling in his first six drives of the year. Those turnovers pushed the BSU coaching staff to bench Bachmeier in favor of Green.

This past Friday, the team had a lackluster offensive showing, only putting up 10 points against UTEP, a game in which they were favored by 16 points.

The next day, the team announced that Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough would be relieved of his duties and by Monday morning, there were several reports that Bachmeier was planning on entering the transfer portal.

Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson was the first coach to take questions after Monday and he said he is excited for the future of the quarterback room.

"Wish Hank (Bachmeier) the best," Danielson said Tuesday. "But honestly I'm really excited for the rest of those guys to step up in that room. And I know coach (Dirk) Koetter and the offensive staff are going to do a great job with those guys."

