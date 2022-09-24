Boise State Football: Tim Plough relieved of offensive coordinator duties

BOISE, Idaho — After Friday night's 27-10 loss against UTEP, Boise State Football's head coach, Andy Avalos, has decided to relieve offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, of his duties.

UTEP, a team that BSU beat last season 54-14, came in to the game as 16-point underdogs. After the game being tied 10-10 in the third quarter, UTEP scored 17 unanswered points to secure the victory.

Plough spent just 20 months with the program after coming in with Avalos in January of 2021.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said in a press release from the team. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Last season, under Plough, Boise State ranked eighth in the Mountain West Conference for touchdowns-scored with 39. Currently they sit tenth place in the conference for average offensive yards per game.

Questions had risen about Plough's effectiveness since last season, as the team failed to be a force on offense.

The team has named former head coach Dirk Koetter as Offensive Coordinator effective immediately. Koetter coached BSU from 1998-2000 and has gained NFL experience in the two decades since he left Boise State.

