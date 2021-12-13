Brundage Mountain Resort opening full-time operations following winter storms

Brundage Mountain will open for full operations beginning Dec. 14 following several winter storms.

The resort will be opening for seven-day-a-week operations after winter storms brought more than 2 feet of snow to the Brundage base area, according to a news release. Three chairlifts are set to open Tuesday, including the Easy Street Triple, Bear Chair Triple and the BlueBird Express.

“We’re happy that this storm brought the goods for us to open full time for top-to-bottom skiing and riding,” Resort General Manager Ken Rider said in a statement. “After such a dry lead-up to the season, it’s also exciting to see significant amounts of new snow in the forecast right through the weekend and beyond.”

All-mountain riding off Bluebird will be for advanced and expert skiers only, according to the resort. Beginners and novice riders will have options on the lower lifts with expanded grooming, terrain and lift operations as conditions allow. Additional runs, terrain and facilities will also open as conditions allow, according to the release.