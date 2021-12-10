Tips on driving safely during winter weather conditions

IDAHO — Whether it's snow, ice, or fog, winter driving conditions in Idaho can be dangerous and unpredictable that's why it's important to be Idaho ready before hitting the roadways.

"Generally in the Boise area, we are pretty fortunate that our road conditions are OK, but if you are going into the mountains especially this weekend we are expecting lots of snow, that’s where you need to be Idaho ready," Jillian Garrigues, Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer.

Especially because road conditions in Idaho can change quickly.

"You have to be ready for all kinds of winter weather during this time of year whether it is fog like we have been seeing, freezing rain, snow, rain," Garrigues said. "You have to be ready for all kinds of conditions, so it is just about being prepared."

ITD recommends checking the road conditions prior to leaving and having a winter emergency kit in your car as well.

"Check the road conditions and the cameras at 511.idaho.gov," Garrigues said. "Idaho 511 is a great resource that we have it has the winter conditions listed for you, weather radar as well, but the cameras are the best part because we have them all over the state on all the highways."

"Make sure you have some food, water, a blanket, some warm clothing in case you do get stuck, kitty litter or sand is always a good thing to have too because you can put that on the ground too if your tires are spinning on ice," Garrigues said.

ITD also wants to remind drivers to give snowplows extra room and to never pass them on the right. For the next months, as snow and ice cover some of the roadways it's important to give yourself extra travel time to allow for slow and safe driving.

"I tell everyone this time of year if you have been driving in the snow since you were 16, or you are new here and you have never done it before we can all use reminders to take it easy on the road make sure you give yourself a lot of stopping space in between you and the car in front of you," Garrigues said.

As always before you head out tell someone your travel plans, in case something does happen, authorities will know where to look for you.

For more information on safe winter driving tips, or to get "Idaho Ready," click here.