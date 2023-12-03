Broncos to play UCLA in Gronk LA Bowl

The Broncos are going to SoFi Stadium after being selected to play UCLA in the upcoming LA Bowl.

The announcement comes just one day after Boise State secured the Mountain West championship title over UNLV, now the Broncos are gearing up to face off against the Bruins.

RELATED | Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas

"I am so excited for our players with this announcement," said interim head coach Spencer Danielson. "As I have said all along, this is completely about these players and this senior class. I am so proud of what these incredible young men have accomplished in spite of all the adversity they have faced this year, especially over the past few weeks. It is because of their hard work, effort and dedication that we have defied the odds and brought the Mountain West Championship home to Boise."

The last time the Broncos faced the Bruins was at the 1999 Rose Bowl in Pasadena where UCLA claimed a 38-7 victory over Boise State.

The bowl game is scheduled for Saturday, December 16.