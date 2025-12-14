Broncos fall to Huskies in 2025 LA Bowl

Boise State was not able to pull out a win against the Washington Huskies, despite Gronk's prediction in the 2025 Bowl Game.

Game Highlights

1st Quarter: 3-3

Boise State Colton Boomer scores 52 field goal with 11:35 left on the clock.

Washington kicker Grady Gross' field goal attempt from 33 yards is good.

2nd Quarter: 24-3

Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. passes to Denzel Boston (WR) for 78-yard touchdown.

Williams completes pass to Dezmen Roebuck (WR) for 6-yard touchdown.

Williams passes to Raiden Vines-Bright (WR) for a 3-yard touchdown.

3rd Quarter: 31-3

Williams passes to Quentin Moore (TE) for 32-yard touchdown

4th Quarter: 38-10

Jonah Coleman (RB) rushes 6 yards for Washington touchdown.

Boise State scores first and final touchdown; Matt Lauter (TE) passes to Max Curtforth for 8-yard touchdown.

FINAL SCORE: 38-10