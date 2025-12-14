Broncos fall to Huskies in 2025 LA Bowl

Boise State was not able to pull out a win against the Washington Huskies, despite Gronk's prediction in the 2025 Bowl Game.
Game Highlights
1st Quarter: 3-3
Boise State Colton Boomer scores 52 field goal with 11:35 left on the clock.
Washington kicker Grady Gross' field goal attempt from 33 yards is good.
2nd Quarter: 24-3
Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. passes to Denzel Boston (WR) for 78-yard touchdown.
Williams completes pass to Dezmen Roebuck (WR) for 6-yard touchdown.
Williams passes to Raiden Vines-Bright (WR) for a 3-yard touchdown.
3rd Quarter: 31-3
Williams passes to Quentin Moore (TE) for 32-yard touchdown
4th Quarter: 38-10
Jonah Coleman (RB) rushes 6 yards for Washington touchdown.
Boise State scores first and final touchdown; Matt Lauter (TE) passes to Max Curtforth for 8-yard touchdown.
FINAL SCORE: 38-10