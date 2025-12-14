Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broncos fall to Huskies in 2025 LA Bowl

LA Bowl Football
Kyusung Gong/AP
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (3) catches the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
LA Bowl Football
Posted

Boise State was not able to pull out a win against the Washington Huskies, despite Gronk's prediction in the 2025 Bowl Game.

Game Highlights
1st Quarter: 3-3
Boise State Colton Boomer scores 52 field goal with 11:35 left on the clock.

Washington kicker Grady Gross' field goal attempt from 33 yards is good.

2nd Quarter: 24-3

Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. passes to Denzel Boston (WR) for 78-yard touchdown.

Williams completes pass to Dezmen Roebuck (WR) for 6-yard touchdown.

Williams passes to Raiden Vines-Bright (WR) for a 3-yard touchdown.

3rd Quarter: 31-3

Williams passes to Quentin Moore (TE) for 32-yard touchdown

4th Quarter: 38-10

Jonah Coleman (RB) rushes 6 yards for Washington touchdown.

Boise State scores first and final touchdown; Matt Lauter (TE) passes to Max Curtforth for 8-yard touchdown.

FINAL SCORE: 38-10

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
