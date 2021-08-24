Bridging the gap between local youth and law enforcement

BOISE, Idaho — Police officers can wear many hats within their department. Some choose to patrol the streets, others choose school hallways. While the badges are the same, their responsibilities and day-to-day tasks are vastly different.

School Resource Officer TyJuan Lynn has been a member of the Boise Police Department for five years spending three of those years working as an SRO. In his free time, TyJuan also coaches football at Timberline High School, the school he is currently assigned to.

“It’s important to know, with that, we are police officers. But it’s important to be able to humanize it and be able to see that there’s more than just a badge,” said TyJuan Lynn, the School Resource Officer at Timberline High School.

“I always knew I wanted to deal with kids.”

TyJuan says he always felt the best way to give back and connect with the community was to become a police officer, work in the schools, and continue coaching youth sports. TyJuan said he’s been coaching youth sports since he was 15.

It’s always been a passion of his but now, given his line of work, it’s helping humanize the badge he wears.

“I think sometimes we [police officers] carry an image that can be very intimidating. It’s up to us [police officers] to break that barrier so we can gain the trust especially for youth so they can report things to us,” said TyJuan.