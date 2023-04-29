Watch Now
Police Standoff on State Street

Toby Shaw
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 13:01:43-04

BOISE, Idaho — There is a large police presence on State Street between 13th and 14th Street.

Police are in a standoff attempting to apprehend a suspect that was involved in a shooting in the area overnight.

Traffic in the area is being diverted, and police ask for the area to be avoided if at all possible.

Idaho News 6 has staff on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

This is a developing story.

