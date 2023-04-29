Police Standoff on State Street

BOISE, Idaho — There is a large police presence on State Street between 13th and 14th Street.

Police are in a standoff attempting to apprehend a suspect that was involved in a shooting in the area overnight.

Traffic in the area is being diverted, and police ask for the area to be avoided if at all possible.

Idaho News 6 has staff on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Police activity in the area of 15th and State St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. More updates will follow as they become available. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 29, 2023

This is a developing story.