BPD closes connector heading east into downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers are urged to find a workaround heading east into downtown Boise from Meridian, as BPD officers have shut down traffic on I-184, also known as the Flying Wye.

Boise Police shared the traffic alert noting police activity in the area at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday. The roadblock seems to start where I-84 splits at Exit 0. Drivers currently cannot enter I-184 to approach Boise.

Police Activity and Traffic Alert: All westbound traffic on I-184 is being diverted west to Meridian. Traffic is closed for drivers using the flyover to head east. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 3, 2023

Idaho Transportation Department cameras show the area of I-184 heading east between Maple Grove and Franklin closed.

It's the area heading east into downtown. You'll need to find a work around for now. pic.twitter.com/tMF5FygpuW — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) January 3, 2023

We've reached out to the Boise Police Department to get more information regarding the reason for the closure but have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.