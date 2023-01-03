Watch Now
BPD closes connector heading east into downtown Boise

Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:40:42-05

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers are urged to find a workaround heading east into downtown Boise from Meridian, as BPD officers have shut down traffic on I-184, also known as the Flying Wye.

Boise Police shared the traffic alert noting police activity in the area at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday. The roadblock seems to start where I-84 splits at Exit 0. Drivers currently cannot enter I-184 to approach Boise.

Idaho Transportation Department cameras show the area of I-184 heading east between Maple Grove and Franklin closed.

We've reached out to the Boise Police Department to get more information regarding the reason for the closure but have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

