Bonneville County Sheriff's Office warns of scam targeting families of inmates

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a scam aimed at the family and friends of incarcerated individuals.

According to a press release from BCSO, scammers are posing as Sheriff's Deputies or individuals connected to the court system. They tell victims that immediate payment is required for their loved one to be released from jail.

These scams often demand payment through methods such as cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ATMs, money cards, or gift cards. Victims may know that their loved one is incarcerated, but might not have accurate information about the bond.

BCSO stresses that fines and bonds are never paid over the phone or via online transactions. The agency reports these scams have become more successful locally since Bitcoin and CryptoATM machines were installed in the area.

If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email related to jail release payments, BCSO advises contacting your loved one directly or reaching out to a verified government agency to confirm the claims.

For more information and resources on avoiding scams, visit the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.