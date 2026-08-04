Boise's historic Julia Davis Park Rose Garden reopens after $300K renovation

BOISE, Idaho — The historic Rose Garden at Julia Davis Park is blooming again after a major renovation.

City leaders, volunteers and community partners gathered Tuesday to dedicate the newly renovated garden with a ribbon-cutting. The upgrades include accessible pathways, improved irrigation and a redesigned layout intended to keep the roses healthy for years to come.

Boise Parks & Recreation

"For decades, Boiseans have enjoyed this special rose garden in the heart of downtown," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "Thank you to the Idaho Rose Society volunteers and the Boise Parks and Recreation team for the care and dedication you've given this garden over the years."

The Rose Garden, located just north of Zoo Boise inside Julia Davis Park, now features a paved walkway around its historic gazebo. A new metal entryway replaces the aging wooden trellis and was designed to match the garden's existing south entrance.

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Boise Parks and Recreation officials said volunteers and staff carefully relocated existing memorials and replanted the rose beds into a linear design, replacing the previous mosaic layout. The new configuration is intended to improve accessibility, reduce overwatering and help limit the spread of rose diseases.

The project also preserved mature trees within the garden and added a children's rose area with pollinator-friendly plantings.

The renovation cost approximately $300,000 and was funded through the City of Boise and private donations.

Diane Davis Myklegard, the great-granddaughter of Thomas and Julia Davis, said the Rose Garden improvements mark the final project in a decades-long effort to revitalize Boise's oldest park.

