BOISE, Idaho — In the heart of Julia Davis Park, where generations of Boiseans have stopped to smell the roses, a familiar space is getting a fresh start.

The city has begun upgrades to the Julia Davis Park Rose Garden, a space that has been part of the community since the 1930s.

“This rose garden's been here since the 1930s,” said Alicia Records with Boise Parks and Recreation.

WATCH | Upgrades underway at Boise’s beloved Julia Davis Park Rose Garden—

Boise gives new life to historic Julia Davis Park Rose Garden

For decades, the garden has served as a quiet corner of downtown Boise — a place for visitors to stroll, celebrate, and make memories. Now, after nearly 100 years, city leaders say it is time for improvements aimed at preserving the space for future generations.

Construction began this spring and focuses on accessibility upgrades, irrigation improvements, and long-term maintenance of the garden.

Officials say the project is about more than infrastructure.

“It’s creating a space where people can have memories, they can share time together, they can share meaningful stories,” Records said.

Even as the garden is redesigned, some of its most recognizable features will remain, including the gazebo — a longtime venue for weddings and gatherings.

“We can still do reservations, host weddings here, and have a fantastic space for families and people to enjoy,” Records said.

While construction is underway, crews have been carefully transplanting the roses nearby to preserve them, with plans to return them once the project is complete.

For frequent visitors like local law student Ben Ertz, the investment is a positive step.

“If more people are able to use it, that seems like a good benefit to me,” Ertz said.

City leaders say the goal is to protect a piece of Boise’s history while ensuring it remains accessible for years to come.

“So they can be here for the next generations to come,” Records said.

The project is on track, with completion expected by the end of summer 2026.