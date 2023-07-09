Boise's flea market continues to grow

BOISE, Idaho — Despite temperatures soaring to triple digits in the Treasure Valley on Sunday, hundreds of residents flocked to 31st and State Street for the Boise flea market. It is held the second Sunday of every month from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, but additional dates are being added due to overwhelming community support.

It all started with Erinn Urqiuaga's passion for finding old and unique items. Ten years ago, she was given the opportunity to start a flea market and jumped on it. Starting with just 15 vendors, the flea market now hosts over 120 and now features live music, food and other refreshments.

"We've just grown and grown. Vintage clothing kind of came in and made a presence at the flea. The Boise community has just come out and supported us so much it's been a blast," Erinn explains, "I've learned that we all love the stuff, but it's really about building relationships and making connections. People just love the sense of community." The flea market isn't just a fun weekend event for Treasure Valley residents, it serves as an affordable outlet for small businesses to network and grow.

Stephanie Alvis is a Treasure Valley native and the curator of How Fortuitous Vintage. "It's huge for my business. Not only do I get to come out here and interact with the Boise community, it's a really great opportunity to network with other vendors." She has attended the flea market since 2019 and watched it grow alongside the Treasure Valley.

In celebration of a very successful 10 years, the Boise flea market is adding several dates throughout summer and fall, including July 30th, August 27th and September 24th. To keep up to date with the Boise flea, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.