BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little wants answers after a scathing report by BoiseDev outlining safety concerns along the Highway 55 construction zone. Now the governor is demanding an explanation.

The bombshell report shows Idaho Transportation Department top officials knew conditions along their widening project on Highway 55 were unsafe for drivers prior to a series of rock slides.

Today, Little sent a letter to I.T.D's Chairman Bill Moad and Director Scott Stokes asking for a full report addressing BoiseDev's allegations about the stability of the hillside.

"My office had no knowledge of the magnitude of the alleged safety concerns outlined in the article, nor did my office know about the BoiseDev public records requests and inquiries into these important issues, which date back to January of this year," Little said in the letter.

Little said public safety is his top priority and he had no knowledge of the magnitude of the alleged safety concerns. He said Idaho code authorizes the governor to require "any officer to make special reports to him in writing on demand."

The governor wants that information on his desk by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Read Little's full response here: