Boise Towne Square launched a new program to get black minority-owned businesses into the shopping center

BOISE, Idaho — During the pandemic, a record number of minority-owned small businesses took off. Many sold and promoted their services solely online.

Today, some local entrepreneurs want to expand their businesses and have a storefront. The Boise Towne Square has recently launched its Partner to Empower program. The program aims to get Black and minority-owned businesses into the shopping center.

“Boise is one of those areas where African Americans and other minority businesses are under-represented, so we wanted to make sure they were part of this program,” said Michelle Isabel, Vice President for Brookfield Properties.

The program has launched across the states through Brookfield Properties, planning to invest 25 million dollars through 2025. Providing business owners with funding, one-on-one guidance, and a tailored 4-week retail workshop.

“How amazing is it if someone here shopping sees a shop owner that looks like them, that has a similar background to them. It really just shows how inclusive we are as a community, and I think this is what this is going to highlight,” said Jack Yejekwe, General Manager for Boise Towne Square.

The Boise Towne Square has accepted two black-owned business applications, Honey Holistic and Eat like a Chef. Currently, early on in the process, but they plan to get them into the shopping centers by 2023.

“To see a business owner and see how happy they are to be able to open up their long lost dream of opening up a shop somewhere. That's what the goal was,” said Jack Yejekwe.

The Boise Towne Square plans on continuing the program and re-opening applications in the near future.

