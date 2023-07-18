Boise to get an Arena Football League team

BOISE, Idaho — The Arena Football League is making a comeback, and the City of Trees is on the list.

The league, which started thirty years ago, has seen its share of ups and downs. But starting next year they will launch a 16-team league that includes Boise.

The Arena Football League is not to be confused with the American West Football Conference which currently has a team called the Idaho Horseman who play at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

It's possible Boise could have a regional rival in Oregon where a team is scheduled to play in Salem.

Complete team names and logos will be released at a later date.

