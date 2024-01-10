Boise tire shop does more than just change tires on a snowy morning

BOISE, Idaho — If you’ve lived in the Treasure Valley long enough you know how snow storms can dump at one end of the valley and not the other. Wednesday morning was a perfect example: Ada County got hammered, while Canyon County did not.

Just ask Chris Baker, area manager for Les Schwab who lives in Canyon County. Baker started the day looking outside, not too concerned until he got a call. “One of our crew members called me and said it’s really bad in Boise, we need to get going," Baker said. "I was off and running. It was quite the commute. "

Once Chris eventually got to work at his store at Fairview and Curtis he knew it was going to be one of those days.

Questions from customers about the difference between snow tires and all-season radials. Baker explains, “Typically snow tires have a little softer rubber compound where an all-season tire is going to harden up when it gets a little colder, snow tires stay softer it can grip the service a little more. It’s definitely a lot better.”

While we were there I noticed a Boise mail carrier was there getting chains put on her vehicle, which isn’t too surprising for the workers. That's because Les Schwab works with the Boise postal workers to put on and take off their snow chains.

“So we go out there we send a team of people to the post office go vehicle to vehicle," Baker said. If needed, they will go back later in the day and take them off.