Boise teen beats cancer at Saint Luke's Children's Hospital

BOISE, Idaho - A local Boise teenager who received thousands of birthday cards from around the world is now cancer free. After six months of treatment 15-year-old, Jorge Ibanez-Ruiz rang the bell at Saint Luke's Children's Hospital Sunday, signifying he's finished his chemotherapy. Jorge, beating Osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.
Nurses and family members showed up to sing songs and congratulate the shy teen. His family says they couldn't have done it without the help of Saint Luke's Children's Hospital and the support he's seen worldwide.
"Everybody has been like family to us," said Jorge's stepdad Sidney Donaldson. "The social workers they've been all great to us. It's been like family treating us good, so it's been like a second home to us so like another family."
While Jorge is now cancer free, doctors will be keeping a close eye on him to make sure it doesn't return.