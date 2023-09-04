Boise State's Blue Turf named Best Attraction for Sports Fans in the US

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco's Nation answered the call to name the Boise State Blue Turf as THE best attraction for Sports Fans in the US.

Paying homage to the iconic background for home games for the Boise State Broncos!

In July, USA Today's expert panel nominated the Blue to be included on the list for the top ten. On Friday, the results were in, and the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice - Best Attraction for Sports Fans has the Blue listed as No. 1.

The competition was fierce, but thanks to the unwavering support of BSU fans, as well as daily voting, Albertsons Stadium's Blue Turf took the top seat. Here's how the top ten shaped up.

No. 10 - National Soccer Hall of Fame (Frisco, TX)

No. 9 - National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (Cooperstown, NY)

No. 8 - International Tennis Hall of Fame (Newport, RI)

No. 7 - USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing, NY)

No. 6 - Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum (Baltimore, MD)

No. 5 - Kentucky Derby Museum (Louisville, KY)

No. 4 - U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (Colorado Springs, CO)

No. 3 - Field of Dreams Movie Site (Dyersville, IA)

No. 2 - California Surf Museum (Oceanside, CA)

No. 1 - Boise State's Blue Turf (Boise, ID)