An expert panel with USA Today has nominated Boise State's Blue Turf as one of the Best Attractions for Sports Fans in the United States.

The winner will be determined via online vote, with fans permitted to vote once a day until Monday, August 21 at 12:00 noon.

Vote HERE.

The field at Albertsons Stadium went blue in 1986, and was the first school to have a non-green football field.

Winners will be announced on Friday, September 1.