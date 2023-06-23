Boise State unveils timeline for North End Zone project, hopes to debut it in 2025

BOISE, Idaho — Albertson's Stadium has seen its share of renovations in this year alone.

In the Spring, the Athletic Department finished construction and debuted the massive video board in the south end zone, and currently, the installation of LED lights is taking place, on course to be ready to debut for the Bronco's first home game.

RELATED | Boise State puts finishing touches on giant new video board at Albertson's Stadium

On Thursday, Boise State unveiled the timeline for its North End Zone Project, a part of the athletics master village design.

RELATED | Boise State planning improvements, expansion of facilities known as Athletics Master Village

The project will include new seating in the North End Zone, replacing the bleachers that are currently there, loge boxes and infield seats, some more general admission seating, as well as a club room and dining hall for Student Athletes.

“Our thanks to the State Board of Education, DPW [Division of Public Works], the University, and all those who have made an investment in Bronco athletics,” said Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey in a press release on Thursday. “Your support is vital to moving the project forward. We recognize this is just one step of many, but it will impact everything we do moving forward to position Boise State for long-term competitiveness and sustainability.”

The timeline says construction is expected to start in April of 2024 and conclude in August of 2025.

