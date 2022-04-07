Boise State planning improvements, expansion of facilities known as Athletics Master Village

Plans for an Athletics Master Village at Boise State University will upgrade and expand current facilities, the university athletic department announced Thursday.

Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the expansion plan that impact all 18 sports programs will be a partnership with AECOM's sports practice.

“We said in August that this would be our first step in determining what our programs need in order to be successful, and to be able to recruit and compete at a national level across the board,” Dickey said in a statement. “Now, our mission is to prioritize AECOM’s recommendations and determine what the future of Bronco Athletics is going to look like.

Boise State outlined the Athletics Master Village priorities as:

1 | Heart of the Operation - New Varsity Center

Key Recommendations:

Create “Front Door” Experience to Boise State Athletics

State-of-the-Art Performance Center

New Academic Center

New Student-Athlete Nutrition and Dining Center

Sport Program Space & Offices: Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Softball, Track & Field / Cross Country, Gymnastics, Soccer

Administration Office & Program Support Space

New Weight Room

New Sports Performance, Health and Wellness Suite

2 | Albertsons Stadium - East & North Stadium Renovations

Key Recommendations:

Complete ‘Elite’ Stadium Experience

Complete 360 Degree Concourse

Add Premium Seating

New Field Level Concourse

Expanded Concourse Space

Grand East Stadium Lobby Entrance with Expanded Circulation

Capacity Goal: 40,000+

Blue Turf Field Club, Club Seating, Loge Seating

New Field Level Restrooms, Concessions and Fan Amenities

Renovated Restrooms and Concessions

3 | Arguinchona Basketball Complex

Key Recommendations:

New Sports Performance Center and Training Room Upgrades

State-of-the-Art Men’s and Women’s Basketball Weight Room

New Men’s and Women’s Basketball Office Suite

New State-of-the-Art Practice Gym Video Board and Live Performance Technology

4 | ExtraMile Arena

Key Recommendations:

Premium Seating Renovation

Opportunity for Future Restrooms and Concessions Expansion

Opportunity for Future Grand Entrance Lobby

New Mezzanine Level Sideline Club

Event Level Club Renovation

Enhanced Premium Seating Donor Entrance

New Club and Loge Seating

5 | Olympic Sports Arena



Key Recommendations:

New State-of-the-Art 5,000-seat Arena

Competition Venue

New Gymnastics Practice Gym

Sport Program Locker Rooms, Coaches’ Offices and Support Space

Shared Concourse With Indoor Tennis Complex

Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics, Soccer, Volleyball

Fan Amenities, Circulation, Restrooms, Concessions

6 | Indoor Tennis Complex

Key Recommendations:

New State-of-the-Art Indoor Tennis Center

Six (6) Courts

Shared Concourse With New Olympic Arena

7 | BOAS Soccer Complex & Future Soccer Complex

Key Recommendations:

State-of-the-Art LED Lighting (BOAS Soccer Complex and Future Soccer Complex - Athletics Master Village)

New On-campus Soccer Complex (Athletics Master Village)

Program Space Located In New Olympic Arena (Locker Room & Coaches’ Offices)

Shared Terrace/Berm Seating & Concessions With New Beach Volleyball Courts

Future Video Board Installation

8 | Centralized Football Operations Complex & Upgrades

Key Recommendations:

Centralize all Football Operations Along the Boise River Greenbelt

Relocation of Outdoor Practice Field to Football Operations Zone

Expanded Bleymaier Football Center: Offices and Programming Space

9 | Dona Larsen Park

Key Recommendations:

Dedicated Programming Space: Track & Field / Cross Country (Ed Jacoby Track at Dona Larsen Park)

Covered and/or Indoor Hitting Bays (Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park)

Turf Playing Surface (Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park)

LED Lighting (Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park)

Fan Amenity Upgrades

Future Video Board Installation

10 | Beach Volleyball

Key Recommendations:

Competition Court Relocation to Athletics Master Village

Shared Terrace/Berm Seating and Concessions with New Soccer Complex

11 | Brand Consistency

Key Recommendations:

Updated and Consistent Athletics Branding on All Athletics Facilities

12 | Integration With University Master Plan

Key Recommendations:

Design Athletics Master Village To Incorporate Key Principles of the University Master Plan

Flexibility to Meet Changing 21st Century Demands

Integrate Boise River Greenbelt Into Campus

Reinforce a Pedestrian Campus Environment

Urban University and Good Neighbor

See the full renderings here: