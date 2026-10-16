Teen shooter who killed 4 at Oregon elementary school was a former student, police say

BEND, Oregon — A teacher threw her phone at the teenage gunman who killed four people at an Oregon elementary school, then tackled and fought with him — likely saving lives before he was shot by a father who followed him into the building, police said Friday.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz called her actions “heroic” during a news conference and said she was not injured. He identified the attacker as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, a former student at the school, and said all of the victims were shot in the same classroom.

Watch the latest update from officials in the video player below.

Authorities give update on Thursday shooting at Oregon school

In a statement read to reporters on Friday, Kenda Freeman said her son, Kaylub Giamanco, shot the gunman in Thursday’s attack at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. She said he is the father of two girls at the school.

“He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support,” Freeman said, noting that her son is a lifelong resident of Bend, a mountain-ringed city of about 100,000 in central Oregon.

She said her family was asking for privacy “during this difficult time.”

The youngest victim, just 5 years old, was a fast runner and fearless climber who loved reading and his stuffed animals, his aunt said Friday.

“He never met a stuffie that he didn’t think needed to be rescued and cared for,” said his aunt, Swan Sheridan, who described him as “a little ball of energy from the moment he was born.”

Trump says the shooting could have been much worse

President Donald Trump on Friday praised the actions of a “great hero” who he said “took care of business.”

“It’s a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding the tragedy likely would have been much worse.

At a news conference hours after Thursday’s attack, Gov. Tina Kotek — without naming Giamanco — said he had followed the gunman into the school and helped end the rampage as police began arriving.

“Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well,” said Kotek.

Memorials with flowers, balloons and stuffed animals popped up around the school, which sits in a densely packed neighborhood filled with newly built homes.

Brooke Olsen, whose daughter is a kindergartner at Silver Rail, said she was amazed that someone pursued the shooter.

“I think it’s miraculous that someone was there before law enforcement even arrived to stop further tragedy from happening," Olsen said Friday, weeping at times. "I’m feeling very grateful.”

The attacker's mom bought the gun he used

The shooter was found dead in the school minutes after the first calls for help, Police Chief Mike Krantz said. He shot through locked doors to get inside, police said.

The children who were killed were ages 5, 8 and 11, Krantz said. Another 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher were wounded and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said Thursday.

The wounded teacher was identified by family as Becky Drury. Her mother-in-law, Yvonne Drury, said on Facebook that she had injuries to her left arm and right hand and was recovering from surgery.

The attacker used a pump-action shotgun bought by his mother, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the shooting. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

Under Oregon law, a minor may possess a shotgun if provided by a parent or by someone else with the parent’s consent.

Police respond within minutes

The first 911 call came early in the afternoon from someone outside the school who reported being shot at by someone with a long gun, the police chief said. More 911 calls came from inside the school, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.

The attacker was shot and went down inside the school shortly after officers arrived, she said.

The school has students in kindergarten through fifth grade, with about 450 enrolled last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

Classes and all other activities were canceled Friday for schools across Bend, a tourism and outdoor recreation hub that has ballooned in population and sits about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Portland.

The shooting was the 28th mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

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Associated Press reporters Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker and Ben Finley in Washington; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Gene Johnson in Seattle; Ed White in Detroit; Philip Marcelo in New York; and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed.

