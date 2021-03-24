Boise State to host over 5,000 fans for spring game, proceeds benefit BroncoBOLD

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team plans to host more than 5,000 fans at Albertsons Stadium for the annual spring game. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on April 10 and tickets are on sale for $5.

Proceeds from the game will benefit BroncoBold, an initiative designed to showcase all aspects of the department's mental health programming for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Seating at the game will be socially distanced and pre-assigned with stickers marking available seats, according to a news release. Of the 5,000 seats, 700 are being set aside for the general public. The rest of the tickets are going to season ticket holders, members of the Bronco Athletic Association and guests of football staff and student-athletes.

🔵 𝙎𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 🟠



Excited to welcome more than 5,000 fans back inside Albertsons Stadium!



🔗: https://t.co/YEr8ngKXZd#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/7rtloKMB9B — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) March 24, 2021

500 tickets are being set aside for students. Details on a student lottery will be announced next week through the Boise State social media accounts.

"I know Bronco Nation is just as excited as I am to get back on The Blue," Boise State Football Head Coach Andy Avalos said. "Our guys are energized and ready to show the hard work they've put in together over the past few months. The Boise community is critical to our success this upcoming season and it starts with the Spring Game on April 10."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 27 at 9 a.m. on the Bronco Sports website. People can only buy four tickets per order. Season ticket holders and members of the BAA will be able to purchase tickets on March 25 and will receive an email when it is their turn.

An additional 800 tickets will be available in the Stueckle Sky Center and SSC patrons will receive communication from the BAA about purchase options.

Testing for COVID-19 will not be required for entry to the spring game, but masks are required to be work at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Tickets for the spring game will be digital to promote a contactless entry into Albertsons Stadium.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium," Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. "We are hopeful we will have a lot more fans in the stadium this fall, but for now, this is a great start.

Parking will be free in the stadium lots and bags will not be permitted inside the stadium. Pre-packaged, grab-and-go concessions will be available.

The price of the ticket into the game has been cut in half in hope that people will make a donation to the Idaho Foodbank. The Broncos, in partnership with Albertsons, will hose a canned food drive the week of the spring game. There will be collection bins at the entrances to the stadium on game day and at the Albertsons Stadium Ticket Office in the week leading up to the game.

"This pandemic has had a devastating impact on members of our community, and we feel privileged to be able to use our platform to provide help to those who may need it," Dickey said. "If you're coming to the Spring Game, or would like to participate, please consider bringing nonperishable food items to Albertsons Stadium either throughout the week or on game day."