Boise State 'strongly advising' mask wearing indoors

<i>Brian Angers, provided by Boise State University</i>
Boise State University has been a frequent target of Republican legislators in Idaho.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 28, 2021
Boise State University is "strongly advising" all students, staff and campus community members to wear a face mask indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

BSU announced the suggestion comes in line with new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance urging people to wear a face covering indoors in places where COVID-19 cases are surging.

"Although ongoing research confirms that COVID vaccines are safe and effective, it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to unknowingly spread the virus to unvaccinated individuals," BSU announced in a statement. "This is particularly concerning because the Delta variant, which is present in Ada County, is highly transmissible."

