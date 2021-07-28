Watch
News

Actions

The Record Exchange requiring masks again for all customers

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
A photo of the required mask sign at the Record Exchange from earlier this year.
The Record Exchange Masks
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:24:18-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Record Exchange in downtown Boise is requiring masks for everyone, vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, inside their store. According to the announcement, all staff are required to wear masks inside the store as well.

Hand sanitizer and complimentary masks will be provided upon entry. Social distancing is still encouraged inside the store and The Record Exchange has a ventilation
system that features "virus-killing technology" that will remain in place after the pandemic.

The change comes as the CDC reversed its recommendation Tuesday and is now saying people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports there are around 30 cases of the Delta variant in Idaho.

According to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker, Ada County is at the "substantial" level of community transmission. Central District Health is recommending people wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light