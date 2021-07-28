The Record Exchange requiring masks again for all customers

BOISE, Idaho — The Record Exchange in downtown Boise is requiring masks for everyone, vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, inside their store. According to the announcement, all staff are required to wear masks inside the store as well.

Hand sanitizer and complimentary masks will be provided upon entry. Social distancing is still encouraged inside the store and The Record Exchange has a ventilation

system that features "virus-killing technology" that will remain in place after the pandemic.

The change comes as the CDC reversed its recommendation Tuesday and is now saying people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports there are around 30 cases of the Delta variant in Idaho.

According to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker, Ada County is at the "substantial" level of community transmission. Central District Health is recommending people wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.