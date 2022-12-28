Boise State receives $5 Million commitment for improvements to Albertsons Stadium and other projects

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Boise State Athletics announced a $5 Million commitment from Bob and Sharon Miller.

The money from the Miller family will be used for North Endzone Project as well as for future basketball capital investments.

"A donation of this magnitude will make a generational impact," said athletic director Jeramiah Dickey in a statement. "We are very thankful for the Miller Family today and every day. Their commitment ensures we are moving in the right direction to create a nationally-competitive athletics program that serves our student-athletes and our community."

The donation is the largest single-time commitment in Boise State Athletics history.

It follows a string of donations in early November, when three separate donations totaled just under $3 million in one week.