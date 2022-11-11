Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations this week alone

BOISE, Idaho — Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million.

The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson's Stadium that include new LED light installments.

JUST IN: Boise State Athletics received a $750k gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

JUST IN: Boise State Athletics received a $750k gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

The funds are anticipated to support the purchase and installation of LED lights at Albertsons Stadium.

"Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in our Power 5 mentality," said Athletic Director, Jeramiah Dickey in a statement from the department. "Your commitment helps us stay competitive and maintain an elite environment for our student-athletes to succeed."

With college athletic conference realignment becoming a large topic in the country, Boise State wants to be ready to be a part of the conversations. Raising money and upgrading facilities is one major way they can start to be in that contention.

“We’re going to operate with that Power 5 mentality," said Mike Keller, the Associate Athletic Director of Major Gifts. "And wherever that takes us we don’t know but we definitely want to be a part of that discussion and that’s where we’re going to operate as a department.”

Our thanks to Bob and Bonnie Schwenkfelder for their 💲𝟏𝐌 commitment to Boise State Athletics!



The Schwenkfelder Family's generous gift is earmarked, in part, for the north end zone capital project which will impact every student-athlete through a dining hall.

Commitment to building the infrastructure of the athletic department is something Boise State has always been known for. They reached Division I-A, now known as the FBS, not even 30 years ago and they have already completed large infrastructure projects throughout the department.

That commitment to growth is something fans really appreciate.

“It seems like (Dickey) cares," said Corey Johnson, a lifelong Boise State fan. "And allowing these huge donations to come in and be used for not only the fans the players, and the team, but the fan engagement. I think that’s what’s going to help build his success into the future for future donations, maybe conference realignment. I think he’s doing the little things first that allows the bigger things to come down the road.”

