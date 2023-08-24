Boise State Public Radio is off the air due to network outage

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Public Radio announced on its Facebook page that they are experiencing a network outage and have been off the air since Wednesday night.

In the post they tell listeners that over 200 fiber connections were damaged by a contractor at Broadway and Belmont.

Though crews will be working to restore service, listeners have been advised to use the NPR app or the NPR website for programming, or to listen using this link.

The press release says that Syringa Networks informed campus staff that this is what caused the internet outage on the entire BSU campus. The main campus connectivity was rerouted and restored late morning on Thursday.

However, due to the proximity to the damaged cable, the Boise State Public Radio was signal was not able to be rerouted.

