Boise State internet outage resolved

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State campus fell subject to a campus-wide internet outage, reported in the early hours of the August 25 school day.

The outage led to the cancellation of morning real-time (synchronous) online classes, though in-person instruction was still meeting as scheduled.

By 10:30am, all of the networking issues were resolved, and the University sent out notification to students that all classes, both online and in-person, would resume their normal schedules this afternoon.

The outage did not disrupt cafeteria and dining operations, as Boise State Dining quickly shared information for students looking for a place to wait out the connectivity resolution.