Boise State hosting 3 in-person graduation ceremonies

BOISE, Idaho — For the graduating class of 2020, COVID-19 derailed nearly all commencement celebrations. But as life slowly returns to normal, events once postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 are picking up where they left off.

This weekend Boise State University will celebrate the class of 2021 with ceremonies on Saturday. Friday the class of 2020 will also have a chance to celebrate to finally celebrate their final chapter as college students.

Chloe Pampush, a 2020 graduate and one of the commencement speakers this Friday, told Idaho News 6 not having graduation was disappointing, but she is happy with the University's decision to hold one this Spring.

This weekend Boise State will celebrate over 3,000 graduates while awarding just over 3,600 degrees and certificates. They will also award 35 students their PhD's. The university says this year is record-setting in both regards.

Boise State will follow certain guidelines to ensure all ceremonies are safe this weekend.