Boise State gets additional $2.5 million for planning phase of the North End Zone project

BOISE, Idaho — There was no opposition to the $2.5 million addition to Boise State's North End Zone planning budget when the Idaho Board of Education voted on Wednesday.

The University says the additional funding was needed for the design process.

“The increase is to allow us to do a comprehensive planning and design phase which will include surveying, engineering, and a full range of design documents," said Drew Alexander, the Associate Vice President of Operations at BSU.

The North End Zone project looks to add more luxury and general admission seating in the north end of Albertsons Stadium, as well as a new dining hall and club room for Boise State student athletes.

The plan is one part of a massive renovation Boise State is trying to undertake, known as the Athletics Master Village. The multi-step plan will look at changes to much of the infrastructure that houses Boise State Athletics.

In a reply to Idaho News 6 reporter Brendyn Jones on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey wrote, "Excited for next steps re-design. Opportunity to create an elite fan experience & to best serve ALL STUDENT-athletes, sport programs & supporters!"

The current plan has the project finishing up in August of 2024, right before the start of the season.