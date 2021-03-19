Menu

Boise State edges SMU 85-84 in NIT opener

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Boise State guard Devonaire Doutrive loses control of the ball ahead of SMU forward Isiah Jasey, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. Boise State won 85-84. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Boise State Basketball
Posted at 8:51 AM, Mar 19, 2021
FRISCO, Texas — Devonaire Doutrive scored on a putback with 10.1 seconds to play and Boise State defeated SMU 85-84 in a first-round game of NIT.

Mladen Armus, who made the play to keep the ball alive for Doutrive, also made the defensive play on the other end that forced a turnover. Boise State will play the winner of Saturday’s Memphis-Dayton game in the quarterfinals next Thursday.

Armus scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Broncos, who hit a season-high 14 3-pointers with 21 assists, their second best. Kendric Davis scored 23 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds for SMU.

