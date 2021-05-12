Boise State and Boise VA Hospital working together to help graduates and veterans

BOISE, Idaho — A new partnership between Boise State and the Boise VA Medical Center will give students hands-on experience while supporting the VA as the nursing field continues to expand.

The coronavirus exposed the need for more frontline healthcare workers, specifically nurses. Now, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections for 2019-2029 predicts the industry will grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029, a 7% increase. The Bureau also projects 175,900 openings for registered nurses each year through 2029 with retirement and workforce exits considered.

In an effort to support the state's growth in that area, BSU and the Boise VA Medical Center partnered up to offer a post-grad nursing residency at the hospital. This partnership is symbiotic for both the University and Hospital as it offers real-world experience and smooth transition into the workforce for new nurses and ensures the VA is adequately staffed with qualified, local, prospects.

"Coming from Boise State makes a big difference. We’re still in the community. We’re learning within the community. We take clinicals at school throughout this community...it shows the investment on the VA side into the local community as well," said Ben Biery, the Veterans experience officer at the Boise VA Medical Center.

The VA Hospital said they take as many Boise State graduates as possible throughout the school year and look forward to hiring new talent.