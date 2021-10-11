Boise Skiing Legend Bob Greenwood

It's been a staple in the Boise skiing community for decades. So, it's only appropriate that Greenwood's Ski Haus is located on the road that takes thousands of skiers and boarders to the top of the mountain, including a 95-year-old spring chicken by the name of Bob Greenwood. "To me, I think skiers are the best people in the world, they're more fun to be around than anybody."

Bob Greenwood went to school at Washington State where he was getting an education degree, but what he learned was going downhill was much more to his liking than working your way up the teaching ladder. "But I became a ski bum I was skiing all the time and I was on the swim team but that was interfering with my beer drinking and skiing."

After learning the ropes at a small shop in Pullman he headed south for an opportunity he couldn't pass up. " I thought I'd died and gone to Heaven when I came to Boise, Idaho." And opportunity came a knock 'in. "There's always luck in success, that's the way it was in my case, and what was lucky for me is that I made a lot of friends from skiing, and they became longtime customers."

And if you think at 95 Greenwood's friends and family would be telling him to slow down, forget about it. "They know that I know enough to slow down I'm learning that. I know how to ski. It's an easy sport, all it is, is gravity. Greenwood can laugh about that.