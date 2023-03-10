Boise Roadster Show celebrates 50 years this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Boise Roadster Show celebrates its 50th anniversary this week. The show runs from noon Friday through Sunday at Expo Idaho with some of the most amazing hot rods in the world.

The Roadster Show was started by the New family, who owns Firebird Raceway. Tim Kerrigan is an exhibitor who grew up with the hot rods of the 1950s. His garage holds close to 20 of the most immaculate hot rods you'll ever lay eyes on.

"What I love about it.... it just brings me back to high school. ok?," exclaims Kerrigan. "High school was the best time of my life, and it just puts me right back there."

Kerrigan is bringing a trio of 1929 Ford Model A sedans to this year's Roadster Show and he says the New family has built something special with the yearly event.

"Unbelievable what they do for the Boise area," says Kerrigan. "Not only with their drag strip but with this show. It's one of the greatest shows. I mean, people will come from southern California and all over the country to do this show because of the New family. They are absolutely amazing."

Kerrigan says his favorite thing about the Roadster Show is talking to the people and the kids. "It's exciting," he says. "There are things you'll never see but at that show and it's fun. And you can come get your picture taken with any of the cars. The kids love it."

The show runs through Sunday at Expo Idaho.

